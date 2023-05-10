Grayling and Boyne City Split Baseball Twinbill

GRAYLING - The Boyne City baseball team broke out the bats in game one of a doubleheader at Grayling on Wednesday, taking an 11-4 win, but the Vikings were able to rebound in the nightcap to earn the split with a 7-2 decision.

In the first game, Boyne’s Mason Wilcox earned the victory, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs while striking out nine. Connor Rajkovich went 3-for-4 in the game, driving in three, and scoring two runs. Gavin Hewitt chipped in with a pair of hits, runs and RBI in the first game.

In the second game, Grayling jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Boyne was able to tie things up in the top of the third inning. Grayling then broke things open in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Trevor Cvitkovich went 2-for-3, driving in three runs in the game. Logan Malonen earned the win, allowing two runs in five innings of work.

Grayling (11-7, 3-5 LMC) travels to Charlevoix on Thursday, while Boyne City (5-10-2, 3-6-1 LMC) will host Cheboygan on Friday.