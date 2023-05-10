Boyne City Hands Grayling Their First Two League Losses

GRAYLING - The Boyne City Ramblers played spoiler on Wednesday night, handing Grayling their first two losses in Lake Michigan Conference play.

Boyne took the first game 9-4 on the strength of their defense and some timely hitting. In the nightcap, the Ramblers had to hold off a fierce late rally from Grayling to score a 7-6 victory. The Ramblers did not commit an error in either contest, with Delaney Vollmer earning the win in both games.

Grayling got a three-run home run from Jessica Campbell in game one, and a three-run home run from Lauren Hartman in the second game, it was her fifth home run of the season, one shy of the school’s single-season record.

Game two was a tight pitching battle through the first four innings, with Boyne City holding a 1-0 lead. The Ramblers then broke things open in the fifth, plating six runs to take a 7-0 advantage. Grayling responded in the bottom half of the frame when Hartman launched her homer to left centerfield, pulling Grayling within four runs. The Vikings then plated three more runs in the sixth inning to pull within a run at 7-6, with the tying run on base, and the winning run in the form of Campbell, who had hit the home run in game one, but she flew out to left field to end the game.

Boyne City (10-13, 6-4 LMC) hosts Cheboygan on Friday, while Grayling (17-5, 6-2 LMC) will play on the road at Charlevoix on Thursday afternoon.