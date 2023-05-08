Tri-County Stays Unbeaten With 3-1 Win Over Big Rapids

HOWARD CITY - The Tri-County Vikings earned a 3-1 victory over conference foe Big Rapids on Monday night to stay unbeaten on the season.

Leah Sieffert scored two goals to lead the way for Tri-County, including a goal with 1.6 seconds left in the first half that gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead.

Savanah Thompson scored the other goal for Tri-County and Kyra Crouch had the lone goal for Big Rapids.

Tri-County improves to 8-0-1 (5-0-0 CSAA) with the victory. The Vikings will play Chippewa Hills on Wednesday before a big showdown on Friday with Newaygo. The Lions are tied with Tri-County for first place in the CSAA with a record of 11-0-1 (5-0-0 CSAA).

With the loss, Big Rapids falls to 6-9 (4-2 CSAA). The Cardinals are in third place in the conference standings. Their next game is at home against Lakeview on Wednesday.