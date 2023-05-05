Late Heroics from MAC Opponent Eastern Michigan Results in a Central Michigan Loss 3-1

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan’s Adam Mrakitsch (7-3) tossed eight innings, allowing only one hit until the top of the eighth when Eastern Michigan scored two runs to take the lead. The Eagles scored one more run in the ninth to go on and win 3-1.

Mrakitsch struck out seven and Ryan Palmblad struck out one in his single inning pitched.

Danny Wuestenfeld brought home Justin Simpson for a single Chippewa run.

The Chippewas continue the series on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will host Senior Day on Sunday at 1 p.m.