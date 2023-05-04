Rudyard Baseball, Softball Earn Sweeps of Newberry

NEWBERRY - The Rudyard baseball and softball teams returned home from a trip to Newberry Thursday night with four collective wins under their belts.

The Bulldog baseball team defeated Newberry 16-0 and 7-1 in a doubleheader sweep.

The Rudyard softball team also swept Newberry, taking the first game 14-3 and winning a high-scoring second game 20-11.

Rudyard baseball will return to action in a tournament at Petoskey on Saturday. The Rudyard softball team’s next games are at home against Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

Newberry softball is scheduled to play at home against Manistique on Saturday and the Indian baseball team has a home invitational Saturday.