Johannesburg-Lewiston and Mio Split Baseball Doubleheader

The Johannesburg-Lewiston baseball team celebrate after scoring a run in their 12-5 win over Mio in game one of a doubleheader.

MIO - In a potential baseball district preview matchup, the Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals and Mio Thunderbolts split a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the first game, Mio jumped out a 5-3 lead through the first two innings, only to have the Cardinals battle back, scoring the final nine runs of the game to take it 12-5.

Mio responded in the nightcap, edging out the Cardinals by a 7-3 final score.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-5) travels to Central Lake on Friday, while Mio (8-5) returns to action on Thursday at home against Alcona.