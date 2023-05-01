Fremont Ekes Out Rainy 1-0 Win Over Ludington

FREMONT - The Fremont Packers got an early second half goal from Mia Clemence, and held on from there to claim a rain-soaked 1-0 conference victory over visiting Ludington on Monday.

Both teams had chances in the first half on a cold and rainy afternoon, but neither team was able to find the net.

Just a minute and a half into the second half, Clemence got the ball on restart, and fired a shot from distance that skipped on the wet grass past the Ludington keeper and in for the game’s only goal.

Hallie Snyder earned the shutout victory in net for the Packers.

Fremont (8-3-1, 4-1 West Michigan Conference) travels to take on Hart in their next game, while Ludington (3-7-2, 2-3-1 WMC) returns home to meet Shelby on Wednesday.