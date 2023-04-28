Third Quarter Scoring Outburst Dooms Petoskey Lacrosse in Loss to Portage Northern

PETOSKEY - An eight-goal scoring outburst by visiting Portage Northern was more than enough to lift the Huskies to a 13-3 lacrosse victory over Petoskey on Tuesday night.

The Northmen and Huskies played an evenly matched first half, with Portage Northern taking a 3-2 lead into the locker room at halftime.

But, the Huskies took control in the third quarter, led by Ryan Gillen, who scored six goals in the contest, including five in the second half. Ben Torrence also netted three goals for the Huskies.

Petoskey was led by Charles Thomas, who scored all three Northmen goals on the evening.

With the win, Portage Northern improved to 10-1 on the season. Petoskey (3-5-1) travels to Cadillac on Thursday, May 4.