Sanford Meridian Sweeps Key Jack Pine Matchup From Clare

CLARE - Sanford-Meridian opened up Jack Pine Conference play with two key wins over Division Three 8th ranked Clare on Thursday.

The Mustangs took game one by a 4-2 count, and game two by a 7-1 final.

Sanford-Meridian carried the momentum from their game one win over into game two, striking for three runs in the first inning, including a deep two-run home run from Katie Chinavare. Clare would respond with a run in the second inning, but that’s all they’d be able to manage against Meridian’s Kami Linton, who pitched a complete game to earn the victory.

Sanford-Meridian (15-4, 2-0 JPC) hosts Harrison on Tuesday, May 2. Clare (7-6-1, 0-2 JPC) will look to get back on track on the road at Gladwin on Tuesday afternoon.