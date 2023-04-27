Elk Rapids Ends Boyne City’s Perfect Season in Shutout Fashion

ELK RAPIDS-- Elk Rapids defeated Boyne City 4-0 on Thursday night.

Both the Ramblers and Elks came into the conference matchup undefeated. Boyne City had a perfect 6-0 record and Elk City came in 5-0-1.

Two girls found the back of the net Tuesday. Lauren Bingham recorded the first three goals on the night and the fourth was drilled in by Kendall Standfest. Elks’ goalie Jorja Jenema had three saves on the night for her fifth shutout on the season.

As for Boyne City, their goalie, Maggi McHugh had 8 saves on the night.

The win placed Elk Rapids in first in the Lake Michigan Conference, moving their conference record to 5-0-0.



