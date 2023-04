MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets broke out the bats in a doubleheader sweep of Atlanta on Wednesday night, winning game one 14-2 and taking game two 7-3.

With the victories, the Comets improve to 11-3 on the season. They return to action Friday night with a doubleheader at Pickford.

Atlanta has had several games canceled so far this season and falls to just 3-3 with the losses. The Huskies return to play Thursday against Mio.