The Comets Shine Bright: Leland Takes Down Conference Rival for the First Time Since 2015

GLEN LAKE - The Leland Comets broke an eight-year curse defeating Northwest Conference rival the Glen Lake Lakers 3-1. The last time the Comets saw a victory over the Lakers was in the 2015 regional semifinals.

With 22 minutes underway, the Comets’ Mallory Lowe kicked in the first goal of the game. Freshman Addi Waskiewicz (2) kept the scoring going for Leland just minutes after the first goal and late in the second half.

Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan scored the only Lakers goal.

Leland (5-2) now sits at the top of the Northwest Conference with Glen Lake (4-1) sitting close behind at second. The teams will meet again in a final game to cap off the regular season.



