Top 5 Plays of the Week: 4/17-4/23

Check out the Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. Leland’s Addi Waskiewicz steals the ball from a Huskies player, and then hits a shot that bounces in off of the post for the goal.

4. On Tuesday, Shepherd’s center fielder Connor Bryan makes a great diving catch in center field. Shepherd won the game, 11-1.

Advertisement

3. Not to be outdone in the same game, Big Rapids’ Riley Vennix runs a long ways from his position in center field to make a fine diving catch in shallow center.

2. On the softball diamond at Shepherd, the Blue Jays’ Adria Reed clubs a 2-run home run to center field that pulls Shepherd within a run in the third inning. But, Big Rapids would win the game, 10-3.

1. Evart’s Ally Theunick at bat with ducks on the pond. She lifts a grand slam over the shed in the Wildcat’s 12-3 victory.