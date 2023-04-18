Shepherd and Big Rapids Split Baseball Twinbill

SHEPHERD - The Shepherd Blue Jays slugged their way to a victory over Big Rapids in game one of a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday, 11-1.

Big Rapids bounced back, and won the nightcap, 5-3.

In game one, both teams turned in sparkling defensive plays early, but the Blue Jays got their bats going in the second inning, tallying three runs. They’d add two more in the third, and three more in the fourth before Big Rapids got on the board with a run in the top of the fifth. Shepherd then scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to record the victory. Jude Moeggenberg had a big game at the plate for Shepherd in game one.

Big Rapids grabbed an early lead in game two, plating three runs in the first two innings. Shepherd would cut that lead to just a run in the bottom of the third, and again in the bottom of the fifth, but the Cardinals were able to hold on for the win. Wil Strickler went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI for Big Rapids in the nightcap. Ty Gielczyk earned the win for Big Rapids, allowing two earned runs in four and two-thirds innings of work.

Shepherd (6-4) hosts Saginaw Swan Valley on Thursday. Big Rapids (8-1) is on the road at White Cloud on Friday.