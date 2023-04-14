Mikowski Reaches Home Run Milestone in Glen Lake Softball Sweep

MAPLE CITY - Olivia Mikowski etched her name in Glen Lake’s softball record books on Friday, surpassing Katelynn Schaub as the school’s all-time home run leader, as the Lakers earned a pair of victories over Central Lake, 19-0 and 15-4.

Mikowski reached the mark in the fourth inning of the second game, smashing a pitch deep to the fence in center field. She raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to set the new record.

Shea Staley also notched an inside-the-park home run for the Lakers in the second game of the doubleheader.

Glen Lake (2-2) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday afternoon. Central Lake (0-4) returns home to take on Mancelona in their Ski Valley Conference opener.