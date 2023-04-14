Glen Lake Posts a Pair of Wins Over Central Lake

MAPLE CITY - The Glen Lake Lakers continued their impressive start to the season, recording 15-0 and 16-1 victories over visiting Central Lake on Friday.

The Lakers scored six runs with two outs in the second inning of the first game, as they cruised to victory in three innings.

They Lakers had a 15-0 lead in the third inning of game two when Central Lake plated their lone run of the afternoon. Glen Lake scored in the bottom of the third to complete the win.

Glen Lake (4-0) hosts league rival Frankfort on Tuesday for their first action in Northwest Conference play, while Central Lake (1-3) opens up Ski Valley play on Monday at home against Mancelona.