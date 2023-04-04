Big Rapids Tops Ludington 4-1 in Girls Soccer

LUDINGTON - The Big Rapids Cardinals earned their first win of the season with a 4-1 triumph over Ludington on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals outlasted the Orioles on a windy night in Ludington. Julia Waltz got the scoring started midway through the first half and the Cardinals poured in three more goals in the second half.

It was the second game of the season for Big Rapids after the team fell short 2-0 in the season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Big Rapids’ next game is scheduled for Thursday against Cadillac at 6 p.m.

This was the season opener for Ludington. The Orioles are scheduled to play host to Traverse City West on Thursday at 6 p.m.



