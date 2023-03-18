Ferris State Fans Brave Cold Temps to Celebrate Bulldogs’ Second Straight National Football Championship

Big Rapids-- Ferris State University put on their National Championship Parade & Celebration honoring the Bulldogs’ 2022 NCAA Division II Football National Championship team Saturday.

Bulldog fans, athletes, and administrators braved the cold temperatures and snow to cheer on the team.

Following the parade, Big Rapids Mayor Fred Guenther gave the city’s recognition and proclamation:

“Whereas the Ferris State football team had a record of 14 and one for the 2022 season. And whereas Head Coach Tony Annese and his staff along with an outstanding group of student athletes have made Ferris State one of the winningest programs in all of college football. Therefore, the City Commission of the city of Big Rapids and all its citizen hereby will, with great pride extended congratulations to the Ferris State football team on becoming back to back national champs,” the statement read.

Mylik Mitchell

Following the mayor’s speech, head coach Tony Annese spoke, along with athletic director Steve Brockelbank, Ferris State president, Bill Pink, and FSU quarterback, Mylik Mitchell.







