PICKFORD - The Pickford Panthers picked up a 73-60 win over Brimley on Wednesday night to advance to the district championship.

This was the third time the conference opponents squared off this season with Pickford winning two of the three games.

The Panthers will face Rudyard in the district championship on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Rudyard.

Brimley finishes its season with a 12-11 record.