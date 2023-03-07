Mackinaw City Wins Back-And-Forth Battle With Brimley to Earn Regional Final Berth

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - The Mackinaw City girls basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to knock edge out Brimley in a Regional Semifinal, 50-43 on Tuesday night.

The Comets trailed 18-13 after the first quarter, but were able to turn things around and lead by four points at the half. Brimley battled back in the third quarter to send the game to the fourth quarter tied at 36-36.

Mackinaw City used a crucial 8-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Brimley sees their season come to an end with a 12-12 overall record.

Mackinaw City (24-1) will meet Inland Lakes in a Regional Championship at Pellston High School on Thursday night.