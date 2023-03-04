Mackinaw City Topples Cedarville-DeTour to Earn District Championship

MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets girls basketball team erased an early first quarter deficit, and never looked back, on their way to a 59-46 Division 4 District Championship victory over Cedarville-DeTour on Friday night.

The Islanders started the game strong, building a 9-4 lead in the early going, but the Comets closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Marlie Postula led a balanced Mackinaw City offensive attack, putting up 16 points. Madison Smith added 13, Larissa Huffman chipped in with 12 and Julia Sullivan scored 10 for the Comets.

Taylor Williams led the Islanders with 23 points. Lily Plowman scored 12 and Lily Fisher added 10.

Cedarville-DeTour finishes the season with a 16-5 overall record.

Mackinaw City (23-1) advances to next week’s regional at Sault Ste. Marie, where they will take on Brimley on Tuesday night at 7:00.