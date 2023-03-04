22-0 Second Half Run Sends Michigan Tech Past Ferris State and Into GLIAC Championship

ALLENDALE - The Ferris State Bulldogs fell to Michigan Tech 68-57 in the GLIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Ferris State took a 27-20 lead at the half but the Huskies went on a remarkable 22-0 run in the second half to earn the victory.

Chloe Idoni led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Ferris State was the No. 6 seed in the GLIAC Tournament while Michigan Tech was the No. 2 seed.

Michigan Tech will face No.1 Grand Valley State in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at GVSU.