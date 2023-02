BRIMLEY - The St. Ignace Saints got back to their winning ways on Monday night, earning a 72-54 win over Brimley.

The Saints responded after their narrow loss to Sault Ste. Marie last Friday. St. Ignace has now won 10 of their last 11 contests.

St. Ignace (16-3) will welcome in Newberry on Wednesday evening, while Brimley (11-9) travels to Rudyard on Friday night.