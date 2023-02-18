Inland Lakes Stays in Ski Valley Title Hunt With Big Win Over Onaway

INDIAN RIVER - The Inland Lakes Bulldogs used an offensive explosion in the third quarter to break open a tight game and earn a 66-43 win over visiting Onaway on Friday night.

The Bulldogs led just 29-25 at halftime, but they outscored the Cardinals 23-7 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Kaden Hansel led the Inland Lakes charge with four 3-pointers in the quarter.

The win pulls the Bulldogs within a half-game of Ski Valley Conference leader Gaylord St. Mary. Inland Lakes (13-5, 11-2 SVC) has three conference games remaining, and the Snowbirds (15-3, 11-1 SVC) have four games remaining. Inland Lakes and Gaylord St. Mary meet in a pivotal matchup on Tuesday, February 28th.

Onaway (15-3, 12-2 SVC), who just handed St. Mary their first conference loss two days earlier, is only a game behind Gaylord St. Mary with two conference games remaining.

Up next for Inland Lakes is a road matchup with Forest Area on Tuesday night. Onaway hosts Mancelona on the same night.