Hart Earns Fourth Straight Wrestling Regional Title

REMUS - The Hart Pirates are returning to Kalamazoo for team wrestling state finals weekend for the fourth consecutive season, after they claimed the regional championship on Wednesday night with a 54-13 triumph over Clare.

The Pirates advanced to the championship match by knocking out host Chippewa Hills in the regional semifinal by a 39-23 count. Clare defeated Beaverton 40-33 in the other semifinal match.

Hart will now wait to learn who their next opponent will be when the seeding for the remaining eight teams is announced on Sunday. The Pirates are making their fourth straight trip to K-Wings Arena in Kalamazoo, where they have bowed out in each of the past three seasons in the quarterfinal round.