Farwell Records 16th Win on Senior Night

FARWELL - The Farwell Eagles celebrated Senior Night with a 40-27 win over Shepherd on Thursday night.

Senior sisters Remi and Raini Sponseller combined for 35 of the Eagles’ 40 points on the night. Raini went for 20, while Remi added 15.

Katie Robinson led the Bluejays with 11 points.

Farwell (16-3, 11-1 Jack Pine) notched their seventh consecutive win, and they will put that streak on the line on the road at Carson City-Crystal on Friday night. Shepherd (9-11, 6-7 JPC) travels to Ithaca on Tuesday evening.