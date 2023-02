STANWOOD - The Morley Stanwood girls basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak by rolling to a 50-22 victory over White Cloud on Friday evening.

Morley Stanwood (11-4, 6-2 CSAA) hits the road to take on Muskegon Oakridge on Monday night. White Cloud (8-9, 4-5 CSAA) travels to Ravenna on Tuesday night.