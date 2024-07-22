Omena chooses its next animal ‘mayor’ for the 15th year

Omena is campaigning for their next mayor but it’s not your usual election. Instead of voting for people you’re voting for pets!

The election began in 2009 and has been going on every 3 years since. From dogs, cats, horses, and even goats.... any animal can run for mayor in Omena! This year there are 18 mayoral candidates. Each vote is $5 and goes towards the Omena Historical Society to help with building maintenace and upkeep.

Voting for the Omena mayor has closed, but on Saturday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Omena Presbyterian church parking lot, you are invited the ice cream social inauguration and announcement of your next Omena mayor.

Advertisement

You won’t want to miss out on this paws-tively good time!







