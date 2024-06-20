Women on the Water, an introduction to fly fishing

Three years ago, Liz Petrella launched Women on the Water through the Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited. It’s an event that allows women to get introduced to the world of fly fishing without any barriers.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went out to the Boardman River to get an inside look at what you can expect from the class.

This year you can attend two different introductions to fly fishing classes. July 18, 2024 - Veronica Valley - 4341 S Lake Leelanau Dr, Lake Leelanau, MI and another on Aug. 15, 2024 - Boardman River Canoe Launch - Brown Bridge Road, Traverse City, MI.

Sign up here.