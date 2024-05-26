Woman dies in accident at Silver Lake State Park

OCEANA COUNTY -- A woman is dead after a Jeep apparently went out of control at Silver Lake State Park.

The Oceana County Sheriff said it happened just after 11:30am Sunday, on the Drag Strip area of the state park.

We’re told a Jeep CJ, driven by a 64-year-old Michigan man, was racing and lost control. It then veered toward a family that was there watching the race. The sheriff said the Jeep hit a parked vehicle, which then hit 33-year-old Kadie Price, from Pierson, Michigan. The sheriff said Kadie pushed her two-year-old daughter out the way, likely saving the child’s life.

Kadie Price died at the scene, despite bystander attempts to help her. The Oceana County Sheriff’s office is still looking into how it all happened.