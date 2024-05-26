Suspect shot and killed after police say he threatened to ‘kill everybody’

OCEANA COUNTY -- A man is dead after an officer involved shooting.

Michigan State Police were called to the area of Skeels and Nichols Roads Saturday night, for man a who was described as acting ‘erratically.’ When troopers got there, they say the man ran into the woods and came back out with a wired device and said he was going to ‘kill everybody.’ People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

MSP Emergency Support negotiators were called in to get the man to stand down, but one of them shot and killed the suspect after they say they perceived a threat. MSP says efforts were then made to render the device safe.

The 44-year-old’s name has not been released.