One dead, another injured in Lake County shooting

A man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Lake County.

It happened early Saturday where Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene.

A man from Baldwin was laying on the road near Peyton’s Bar & Grill-he’d been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.

An 18 year old male from Idlewild was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound-he’ll be taken into custody after he’s released.

A 42 year old man from Idlewild is in custody for resisting law enforcement.

Authorities believe there’s no danger to the public.

An investigation is on-going.