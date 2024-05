Troopers from the Hart and Grand Rapids posts are on the scene of a bomb threat.

The Michigan State Police Sixth District says a person is on the side of the road near Oceana County’s Blue Lake Township-stating they have a bomb strapped to them.

Troopers did notice a device with wires on that person.

Advertisement

The MSP Bomb Squad along with the MSP Support Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story-stay tuned for updates.