Boil water advisory lifted for Village of Central Lake

If you live in the Village of Central Lake-you no longer have to boil your water.

The boil water advisory was first issued on May 21st.

Before drinking tap water-make sure to run any pipes, faucets or drinking fountains for at least five minutes to flush them out.

Also-make sure to get rid of any ice, coffee, or food that was made with the contaminated water.

And-if you work in a restaurant-be sure to clean food equipment attached to the water lines and view the Emergency Action Plans for the Retail Food Establishments Guide.