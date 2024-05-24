Prepare for delays as Mackinac Bridge construction extends into Memorial Day weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend, the State is warning anyone planning to cross the Mackinac Bridge that you might want to prepare for a long wait.

There was already going to be a lot of traffic, but now construction work on the bridge has been delayed into Memorial Day weekend.

We caught up the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) and some drivers who are crossing the bridge.

“Be patient, enjoy the scenery. You get a wonderful view and you’ll get where you’re going,” said Kim

The Mackinac Bridge Authority expected Friday to be their busiest day for drivers, with 20,000 cars making their way across.

Those drivers are dealing with construction delays that were supposed to wrap up Thursday, but now won’t be done until June 7. Crews are repaving, as well as doing deck and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes.

“This construction we’re doing right now will extend the life of the deck that we’re working on,” said Kim. “This construction project is important to preserve the deck for the next several years before we get to do a major reconstruction project.”

Tammy and Craig Long from Toledo are in Michigan visiting family in the U.P. Unlike many this weekend, they managed to beat some of the major delays.

“I’m not a fan of it, but I know it’s necessary,” said Tammy. “I hadn’t been here since I was a kid… With Memorial Day traffic and construction, I was a little nervous, but it was smooth sailing. Actually was smoother now than the last time I was here.”

“Just slow down,” said Craig. “Remember some of those people on the road are doing the work. They got to go home to their family.”

The MBA added to that advice.

“Drivers can be very helpful as they’re going by paying attention to what they’re doing, paying attention to their driving, not taking pictures out their window, not doing anything distracted like that.”

The MBA says weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say drivers should consider crossing the bridge at off-peak times or prepare for delays.