Officials ask residents in city of Scottville to boil water

SCOTTVILLE — Scottville has issued a precautionary ‘boil water’ advisory, after a water main broke outside the city.

That has since been repaired.

The city says the advisory is in effect for those in the city and on Stiles Road until they can verify that the water is safe to drink.

In the meantime, they are requiring people to boil their water for one minute, and let it cool before using.

Boiling the water will kill any possible bacteria or organisms in the water.

You can also use bottled water instead.

Another notice will go out when the water is safe to use again

