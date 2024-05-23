Memorial Day weekend means it’s time for the annual Manton Classic Car Show

Dozens of classic cars, spectators and vendors are expected Saturday at the Manton Memorial Day Annual Classic Car Show.

The event is hosted by the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce, and they’re expecting the great weather this year to bring out a big crowd.

Cars, motorcycles and hot rods will be on display, and visitors will have a chance to vote for their favorite cars, meet with local vendors at the craft show, listen to music and enjoy local food.

“If you want to see some cool cars, eat some food, enjoy the day, it’s going to be beautiful. It’s a short time so you can snap out anytime that you want. I believe right now there’s 13 craft vendors that are going to be there. So you can do some shopping, look at some cars, eat some food and have some fun,” said Shelly Emery, Manton Area Chamber of Commerce vice president.

The show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration for car owners begins at 8 a.m.