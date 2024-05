Scott Smith with his record-breaking white perch

A downstate man now holds the state record the largest white perch caught in Michigan.

Scott Smith from St. Clair County were fishing back on April 25 on Lake St. Clair when he reeled in his 2 pound, 5.92 ounces perch measuring 16.25 inches.

It beats the old record set in Muskegon County in 2016 by three inches.

Smith is no stranger to big fish. His first world-record fish was a rainbow trout caught in 1996.

He now holds 53 world records but this is his first state-record fish.