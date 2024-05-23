Hook & Hunting: Charter fishing in Traverse City

With summer just around the corner, charter fishing captains are gearing up to drop a line over Memorial Day weekend.

That’s the case for Fish XTC in Traverse City. Captain Alonzo Knowles has been busy prepping for the weekend and getting ready for trips on the bay.

The charter fishing company says their goal is to make sure families and people from around the world have a great experience on the water – catching fish is a bonus. Fish XTC says after a great season last year, they’re looking forward to what this summer will bring.

“Lake trout numbers are good. We’ve got such a great fishery here in West Grand Traverse Bay and East Bay as well. But, you know, our expectations are high, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have another great year like we have the last few,” said Captain Knowles.

If you’d like to book a trip with Fish XTC, head to their website.