Paddle Antrim reminds you to respect loons during their nesting season

Here you can see a loon hunkered down with its head lowered, a clear sign not to disturb it. (Paddle Antrim)

ANTRIM COUNTY — Paddle Antrim is asking the public to help protect Common Loons during their nesting season.

Loons, considered a threatened species in Michigan, breed in various locations along the Chain of Lakes Water Trail and other regional waterways.

When paddling or boating, it’s important to stay a “binocular range” away from any active loon nest. An adult hunkered down with its head low is signaling that you are too close. The tremolo call, often described as sounding like crazy laughter, is another indicator.

Boats or kayaks that get too close can cause loons to leave the nest with their eggs vulnerable. Repeated disturbances can even lead loons to abandon their nests entirely.

For more information on how to protect the loons and enjoy the waterways responsibly, visit Paddle Antrim’s website.