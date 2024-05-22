Munson Healthcare receives major donation for cardiac catheterization lab

TRAVERSE CITY - A generous donation to Munson Healthcare’s cardiac catheterization lab. Bob and Pauline Young gave $1 million to honor the memory of their son Mike, who they lost back in 2021 due to a cardiac related incident.

The donation will be used for new cutting edge technology in the lab and now a sign crafted from koa wood hangs near the lab, a tribute to mike’s love for the Hawaiian islands and woodworking.

“Bob and Pauline truly embody the powerful impact that philanthropy can have on a community,” says Munson Healthcare Chief Development Officer Debra Henderson. “Their generosity, their commitment to health care. It has played a vital role in supporting our mission to deliver exceptional health care, and especially cardiac care to northern Michigan.”

Heart disease is the leading causes of death among adults in the United States and it’s important to maintain your cardiac health.