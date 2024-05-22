Mt. Pleasant Police investigating deadly bike crash

MT. PLEASANT – Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a deadly bike and car accident that happened on May 22.

Police were called out to the area of W. High and S. Henry Street around 6:15 in the evening.

When they arrived, they say they found a 67-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant dead after being struck by a car headed westbound on High Street.

Authorities say the driver of the car, a 57-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, Isabella County Central Dispatch, Isabella County Medical Examiner’s office, Isabella County Sheriff Department, and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.