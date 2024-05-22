Michigan could ban pet store animal sales under new legislation

It’s an art project not just for the dogs but also the cats, rabbits, and even horses! Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry located at Square Deal Country Store off Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City started out as a passion project and has grown into a major commu... Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry Hosts Summer Art Project For Animal Companions (910 Media Group)

LANSING -- Michigan lawmakers heard a proposal Wednesday to ban pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits, a policy animal rights supporters say would save animals from possibly inhumane conditions.

Pet stores would still be allowed to partner with shelters and rescue organizations. Currently only 17 pet stores in Michigan still sell dogs or cats.

Seven states have already banned the practice entirely, and nearly 500 municipalities have enacted similar regulations.

“This bill isn’t just about protecting puppies -- it’s also about protecting consumers and taxpayers,” said Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing. “Pet store puppies are often sick or have lifelong genetic disorders, sometimes dying shortly after purchase, leaving the purchasers with huge vet bills and broken hearts. Furthermore, pet stores have been known to engage in predatory lending practices, pushing high interest rate financing on customers who fall in love with that puppy in the window.”

The bill has support of the Humane Society and over 60 Michigan pet stores.

Opponents of the proposal said the policy would push pet buyers to less regulated markets where animals are more likely to be mistreated.

If passed into law, the policy wouldn’t go into effect until July 2025, which supporters say is enough time for any retailers dependent on pet sales to shift business models.