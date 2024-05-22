Beer Olympics coming to Right Brain Brewery

TRAVERSE CITY - You’ve heard about the olympics, but what if beer was involved? Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City is hosting their very first Beer Olympics on June 2nd.

Teams of 4 will go head to head in a series of beer related challenges like a keg carry, flip cup, sample tray carry and more. Winners will get some goodies from right brain and, of course, bragging rights.

“I think it’s important to get people involved in supporting local businesses, says Right Brain Brewery Pub Manager Ashley Sorvisto. “It’ll be a fun athletic event as well. You can come out, get active and drink some beer. it’s accessible to anybody. Anybody can participate, no matter your skill level or athletic abilities. However, there will be some challenges.”

Anyone wishing to participate needs to sign up by June 1st and its $25 dollars per person.

