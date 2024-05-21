Teen boy dies in dirt bike accident in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY – Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 16-year-old teen boy died May 17 after a dirt bike accident.

Deputies say first responders were called out to a field near 76th Street and USFS 6250 in Pleasant Plains Township.

The 16-year-old was ejected from his dirt bike.

Advertisement

Bystanders attempted CPR before authorities came, but the teen was unconscious and not breathing.

He was transported to Corewell Health in Reed City, where he later died.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows the 16-year-old struck a guide wire that was anchored to a power pole. That took off his helmet, which the Lake County Sheriff’s Office believes caused his injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Lake Township Fire Department, Pleasant Plains Fire Department and Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner Office.