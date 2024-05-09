Hook & Hunting: Do some Mother’s Day fishing with help from TC Bait & Tackle

Mother’s Day is May 12th and you can drop a line with your mom for the special day. Living in northern Michigan and surrounded by water can ensure fun family activities out on the water.

That’s why Traverse City Bait & Tackle handles it all: from hand crafted lures to rigging up poles. The owners say fishing can create some great mother-son or mother-daughter bonding moments.

“The thing to me is to get the kids into fishing,” says owner Jim Weed. “And now a lot of the moms come in here with their kids and they start off by saying all he wants to do is go fishing. They come in here and they pick out what they want. I got everything they need to catch fish.”

TC Bait & Tackle is open 6 days a week from 8am-5pm. They’re closed on Sundays.