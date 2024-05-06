The One Up XP Show - Episode 114: Escape From Tarkov (PvE), Gray Zone Warfare, MHSEL Spring State Finals

This week we take you into a mode from Escape From Tarkov! PvE which is proven to be insanely fun! We show you all of the ins and outs of a new take on this great game!

We also take you into a new release called Gray Zone Warfare! It is a first person shooter looter extractor and it is set in an open world! How does it stack up?

We also take a look at the MHSEL (Michigan High School Esports League) Spring State Finals! A ton of teams from Northern Michigan but how did they finish!?

