The One Up XP Show - Episode 113: 24 Hour Stream for A Kid Again!

This week Klam and I stay up for 24 hours straight playing video games raising money for @AkidagainOrg ! We raised over 13,000$ that will benefit the Michigan Chapter and families in Mississippi! We did some crazy things from hot food to bad drinks to being sabotaged in games all in the name of kids!

If you would like more information on A Kid Again you can head to www.akidagain.org!

