Consumers Energy: Count On Us - Lineworker Appreciation Day

Keeping the lights on can sometimes be a thankless job. Lineworkers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep the power flowing to homes.

Which is why April 8, 2024, was Lineworker Appreciation Day. The day is intended to highlight the hard work and dedication of those who work on electrical lines.

Consumers Energy

And in recognition of those workers, Consumers Energy celebrates their team of dedicated and talented technicians that rain, sleet, or snow are out on our roadways everyday getting the power to the people.

So take a moment and thank your local lineworkers, and if you would like more information, visit the Consumer’s Energy website.