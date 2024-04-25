Hook & Hunting: Trout season starts Saturday, April 27

Trout season starts in Michigan on Saturday, April 27, but before you cast a line out there are a few things to remember.

Of course, you’ll need to get a fishing license. You can get them online, at most sporting good stores, most Meijers and Walmarts, or any DNR service station.

It’s also a good idea to review the regulations, as they are updated every year.

You can get a printed guide where you get your license or on your phone by downloading the DNR Hunt Fish app.

Finally, to slow the spread of invasive species, the DNR wants to remind you to always clean, drain and dry your waders, boots, boats and other gear between trips or when moving between bodies of water.